Wallabies Triumph in Thrilling Comeback Against Pumas

Australia staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Argentina 28-24 in the Rugby Championship, overturning a 14-point halftime deficit. Angus Bell scored the decisive try six minutes after the final hooter. The victory put Australia at the top of the standings, while Argentina earned a losing bonus point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dazzling display of determination, Australia triumphed over Argentina 28-24 in a Rugby Championship clash in Townsville. The Wallabies overturned a 14-point halftime deficit, thanks in part to Angus Bell's decisive try six minutes after the final whistle.

The Pumas initially stunned their hosts with a robust performance, leading 21-7 at halftime with standout tries from Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras. However, Australia's spirited comeback, highlighted by Joseph Suaalii's double, saw them clinch a crucial victory and top the championship standings.

Despite conceding numerous penalties, the Wallabies' resilience shone through. Captain Harry Wilson praised his team's persistence, while Pumas skipper Julian Montoya rued missed opportunities and a lack of discipline in the second half.

