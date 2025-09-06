Wallabies Triumph in Thrilling Comeback Against Pumas

In a dazzling display of determination, Australia triumphed over Argentina 28-24 in a Rugby Championship clash in Townsville. The Wallabies overturned a 14-point halftime deficit, thanks in part to Angus Bell's decisive try six minutes after the final whistle.

The Pumas initially stunned their hosts with a robust performance, leading 21-7 at halftime with standout tries from Bautista Delguy and Mateo Carreras. However, Australia's spirited comeback, highlighted by Joseph Suaalii's double, saw them clinch a crucial victory and top the championship standings.

Despite conceding numerous penalties, the Wallabies' resilience shone through. Captain Harry Wilson praised his team's persistence, while Pumas skipper Julian Montoya rued missed opportunities and a lack of discipline in the second half.

