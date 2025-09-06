Left Menu

Pierre Gasly Commits to Alpine Until 2028: A New Era for French Racing

Pierre Gasly has extended his contract with Alpine until the end of the 2028 season, aiming to drive success for the Renault-owned Formula One team. Gasly, who has scored all of Alpine’s points this season, embraces his role and looks forward to winning races and championships together.

Updated: 06-09-2025 14:02 IST

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has reaffirmed his commitment to Alpine by signing a contract extension that will see him with the team through the 2028 season. Announced during the Italian Grand Prix, this decision marks a significant step for both the driver and the Renault-owned Formula One team amid a challenging season.

Currently last in the constructors' standings after 15 of 24 races, Alpine has relied solely on Gasly for their points tally. With a career highlight being his 2020 Italian Grand Prix win with AlphaTauri, Gasly expressed pride and ambition in representing a French car company. He joins Alpine's project of race and championship victories.

With the support of team leader Flavio Briatore and Renault CEO Francois Provost, Gasly's decision was bolstered by the team's potential. The introduction of Mercedes engines next year and the 2026 engine era promise updates that could invigorate Alpine's performance on the grid.

