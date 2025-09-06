Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A with Star-Studded Squad Despite Asia Cup Omission

Left out from the Test roster and Asia Cup T20Is, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of India A, leading the team in the unofficial four-day matches against Australia A. The squad includes prominent players like KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, aiming to gain match practice ahead of upcoming Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A with Star-Studded Squad Despite Asia Cup Omission
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer, notably excluded from India's Asia Cup T20I lineup, has been appointed captain of the India A team for their unofficial matches against Australia A in Lucknow.

Key senior players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are slated to join the squad for the second match, ensuring they receive crucial match practice before upcoming Tests against the West Indies and South Africa at home.

The India A roster showcases promising talent, including Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, Mumbai's Tanush Kotian, and accomplished Vidarbha players Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur, poised to challenge an equally formidable Australia A side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
2
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
3
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global
4
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025