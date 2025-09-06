Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A with Star-Studded Squad Despite Asia Cup Omission
Left out from the Test roster and Asia Cup T20Is, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of India A, leading the team in the unofficial four-day matches against Australia A. The squad includes prominent players like KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, aiming to gain match practice ahead of upcoming Test series.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Shreyas Iyer, notably excluded from India's Asia Cup T20I lineup, has been appointed captain of the India A team for their unofficial matches against Australia A in Lucknow.
Key senior players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are slated to join the squad for the second match, ensuring they receive crucial match practice before upcoming Tests against the West Indies and South Africa at home.
The India A roster showcases promising talent, including Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, Mumbai's Tanush Kotian, and accomplished Vidarbha players Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur, poised to challenge an equally formidable Australia A side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement