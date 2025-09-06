Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A with Star-Studded Squad Despite Asia Cup Omission

Shreyas Iyer, notably excluded from India's Asia Cup T20I lineup, has been appointed captain of the India A team for their unofficial matches against Australia A in Lucknow.

Key senior players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are slated to join the squad for the second match, ensuring they receive crucial match practice before upcoming Tests against the West Indies and South Africa at home.

The India A roster showcases promising talent, including Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, Mumbai's Tanush Kotian, and accomplished Vidarbha players Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur, poised to challenge an equally formidable Australia A side.

(With inputs from agencies.)