Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, Haryana Steelers pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat UP Yoddhas 37-32. The victory was orchestrated by Naveen Kumar, whose brilliant efforts were lauded by former PKL player Rishank Devadiga.

Devadiga, speaking on KBD Live, emphasized the pivotal roles played by Kumar, Rahul Ahri, and Mayank Saini. He praised Kumar's impactful leadership and crucial raid points, which were instrumental in the Steelers' win. Despite the early edge of the Yoddhas, Haryana's tactical play and robust defense turned the tide.

Rahul Ahri's emergence as a formidable left-corner defender also stood out, bolstering Haryana's defense against prominent raiders. Despite UP Yoddhas' strong start, their lack of consistent defense and captain Sumit's underwhelming leadership were contributing factors to their downfall, Devadiga noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)