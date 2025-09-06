Left Menu

Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory

In a gripping PKL Season 12 match, Naveen Kumar's exceptional leadership and raid performance led Haryana Steelers to a comeback victory over UP Yoddhas. Supported by standout contributions from teammates Rahul Ahri and Mayank Saini, the team secured a 37-32 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:35 IST
Naveen Kumar's Heroics Propel Haryana Steelers to a Thrilling PKL Victory
Naveen Kumar in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, Haryana Steelers pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat UP Yoddhas 37-32. The victory was orchestrated by Naveen Kumar, whose brilliant efforts were lauded by former PKL player Rishank Devadiga.

Devadiga, speaking on KBD Live, emphasized the pivotal roles played by Kumar, Rahul Ahri, and Mayank Saini. He praised Kumar's impactful leadership and crucial raid points, which were instrumental in the Steelers' win. Despite the early edge of the Yoddhas, Haryana's tactical play and robust defense turned the tide.

Rahul Ahri's emergence as a formidable left-corner defender also stood out, bolstering Haryana's defense against prominent raiders. Despite UP Yoddhas' strong start, their lack of consistent defense and captain Sumit's underwhelming leadership were contributing factors to their downfall, Devadiga noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIADMK Unrest: Sengottaiyan's Call for Unity Leads to Ouster

AIADMK Unrest: Sengottaiyan's Call for Unity Leads to Ouster

 India
2
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests

Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests

 India
3
Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar

Chilling Tragedy: Love Affair Leads to Murder in Bhubaneswar

 India
4
Ethereum's Stability vs. Ozak AI's Explosive Potential: A Crypto Market Battle

Ethereum's Stability vs. Ozak AI's Explosive Potential: A Crypto Market Batt...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025