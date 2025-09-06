Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh Triumph at Indian Junior Open Squash Championships
Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh emerged victorious in the boys' and girls' under-19 categories at the Indian Junior Open Squash Championships. Hosted at the Rajasthan Squash Academy, the tournament concluded with finals across all age categories, attracting 520 entries. Nafees secured his win in a five-game match.
Nafees displayed impressive resilience, overturning a deficit to defeat Rachit Shah in a nail-biting five-game final. Having been part of the bronze-winning national team at the Asian Junior Team Championships earlier this year, Nafees continues to add accolades to his burgeoning career.
Meanwhile, Rudra Singh secured a straight-games win over Vyomika Khandelwal in the girls' final. The prestigious event drew an impressive 520 entries across 12 categories, culminating in an exciting week of junior squash.
