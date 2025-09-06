Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh Triumph at Indian Junior Open Squash Championships

Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh claimed victory in the boys' and girls' under-19 divisions at the Indian Junior Open Squash Championships, conducted at the Rajasthan Squash Academy on Saturday.

Nafees displayed impressive resilience, overturning a deficit to defeat Rachit Shah in a nail-biting five-game final. Having been part of the bronze-winning national team at the Asian Junior Team Championships earlier this year, Nafees continues to add accolades to his burgeoning career.

Meanwhile, Rudra Singh secured a straight-games win over Vyomika Khandelwal in the girls' final. The prestigious event drew an impressive 520 entries across 12 categories, culminating in an exciting week of junior squash.

