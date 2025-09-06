Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Edge

Harsh Dubey and Upendra Yadav showcased exceptional batting prowess in the Duleep Trophy semifinal, securing crucial half-centuries that propelled Central Zone ahead of West Zone. This pivotal performance has placed Central Zone on the brink of the tournament final.

By the end of Day 3, Central had amassed 556 for eight, maintaining a lead of 118 runs. Saransh Jain and Yash Thakur continued the innings after Deepak Chahar's dismissal. Yadav and Dubey orchestrated a game-changing 134-run partnership for the sixth wicket, adopting contrasting styles—Yadav with patience, Dubey with flair.

Central navigated a precarious morning session, starting at 229 for two but quickly losing wickets. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma offered early resistance before falling to West Zone's attack. Dubey and Yadav, however, regrouped to guide Central past West's 438 total, shaking off a collapse and decisively extending their lead.