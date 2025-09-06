Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Praises Team's Energy as India Gears Up for Asia Cup Challenge

India's cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is preparing for the Asia Cup with high energy and commitment. Players like Vice-captain Shubman Gill and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have rejoined after a break, bringing renewed enthusiasm. The team aims to continue its successful run, especially against key opponents like Pakistan.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has commended his teammates' energy and commitment during the first day of training for the Asia Cup, boosting his confidence for the upcoming tournament.

The Indian cricket team is set to start its campaign facing UAE on September 10, with significant matches against Pakistan and Oman scheduled in subsequent days. The squad gathered at the ICC Academy for a comprehensive practice session.

Key players including Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah rejoined the team after a rest period, enhancing the squad's dynamics. As defending champions, India looks to deftly balance youth and experience to defend their title with spirited performances.

