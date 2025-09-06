Nagelsmann's Tactical Overhaul: Germany's New Game Plan for Northern Ireland Clash

In the wake of Germany's surprising 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, coach Julian Nagelsmann is set to implement substantive lineup changes for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.

While maintaining the team's central philosophy, Nagelsmann emphasized the need for emotional freedom and adaptability among players to rebound from this setback.

With aspirations for next year's World Cup glory and recent disappointing performances, Germany is under pressure to secure a win and reassure their steadfast fan base.

(With inputs from agencies.)