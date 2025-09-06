England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

England has chosen to retain Ben Duckett for the third ODI against South Africa this Sunday in Southampton, demonstrating faith in the left-hander despite resting him for next week's T20 Internationals, according to ESPNcricinfo. Following a narrow five-run loss at Lord's that left them trailing 2-0 in the series, England has made only one alteration to their lineup, with Jamie Overton replacing Saqib Mahmood. As a result, key players Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and potentially Joe Root will continue to bear the burden of a fifth bowler, after Bethell and Jacks combined for 1/112 across 10 overs in the last match.

Despite being one of three players, along with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, to play in all 14 home internationals this season, Duckett has seen a decline in form. He has surpassed 20 runs only once in ten innings since The Hundred began, including modest performances in this series. Acknowledging this downturn, Duckett will skip next week's T20I fixtures on advice from head coach Brendon McCullum, with Sam Curran stepping in. McCullum's assistant, Marcus Trescothick, stated the decision was made to ensure Duckett is well-rested for a busy winter which includes an Ashes series in Australia and the T20 World Cup.

Trescothick further emphasized the necessity of maintaining player performance vitality, especially as the season demands escalate. Meanwhile, for Jamie Overton, this marks a return to the England squad since pausing his red-ball cricket ambitions. Beneath the surface, larger issues persist as England struggles for consistency under McCullum's stewardship, with the team losing eight of their last 11 ODIs. Ranked eighth by the ICC, England risks missing direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup, highlighting a need for swift improvement. Trescothick expressed optimism, noting progress post-recent changes under McCullum, despite recent setbacks.

