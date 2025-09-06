Nikhat Zareen Shines as Lovlina Borgohain Stumbles at World Boxing Championships

At the World Boxing Championships, Indian boxers experienced varying fortunes with Nikhat Zareen emerging as a notable winner. The two-time champion showcased her prowess by defeating USA's Jennifer Lozano, advancing beyond the round of 32 with an easy 5-0 unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain faced a surprising defeat against Turkey's Busra Isildar, ending her championship journey prematurely. Despite her top seeding in the women's 75kg category, she struggled to find form, losing 0-5.

On the men's side, Hitesh Gulia and Sanju Khatru also encountered setbacks. However, Narender Berwal provided a glimmer of hope, overturning a sluggish start to snatch victory against Ireland's Martin Christopher McDonagh, securing a spot in the round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)