England achieved a 2-0 victory against Andorra during a World Cup qualifier, thanks to an own goal that broke the deadlock. Declan Rice ensured the win, scoring the second goal to cement the outcome in a match where England struggled to shine.

This victory marks England's fourth win in four matches under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. The team now leads Group K with 12 points, positioning them favorably as they head into their next game against Serbia.

Despite the positive result, fans at Villa Park were unenthusiastic about England's performance. The slow build-up play has prompted criticism of Tuchel's leadership, as some suggest the team's style has become less dynamic under his tenure.

