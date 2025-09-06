Left Menu

England Secures Victory Over Andorra with a Stumble

England defeated Andorra 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier, with an own goal opening the scoring and Declan Rice securing the win. Despite a fourth consecutive victory, Thomas Tuchel's team's slow play failed to impress, raising concerns about their style under the German coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England achieved a 2-0 victory against Andorra during a World Cup qualifier, thanks to an own goal that broke the deadlock. Declan Rice ensured the win, scoring the second goal to cement the outcome in a match where England struggled to shine.

This victory marks England's fourth win in four matches under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. The team now leads Group K with 12 points, positioning them favorably as they head into their next game against Serbia.

Despite the positive result, fans at Villa Park were unenthusiastic about England's performance. The slow build-up play has prompted criticism of Tuchel's leadership, as some suggest the team's style has become less dynamic under his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

