Sinkhole Drama: Austria's Pitch Problem Resurfaces

A sinkhole brought unexpected drama to Austria's World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in Linz, halting the game temporarily as match officials and groundstaff scrambled to secure the pitch.

This disruption, occurring 75 minutes into the match, mirrored an almost identical incident in 2022 during a Nations League contest against Denmark.

Despite the pitch setback, Austria secured a 1-0 victory with Marcel Sabitzer converting a decisive penalty, placing them second in Group H.

(With inputs from agencies.)