Sinkhole Drama: Austria's Pitch Problem Resurfaces
A sinkhole caused disruption during Austria’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in Linz. The game paused for repairs, recalling a similar incident in 2022. Despite the setback, Austria won 1-0 from a penalty by Marcel Sabitzer, keeping them second in Group H.
A sinkhole brought unexpected drama to Austria's World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in Linz, halting the game temporarily as match officials and groundstaff scrambled to secure the pitch.
This disruption, occurring 75 minutes into the match, mirrored an almost identical incident in 2022 during a Nations League contest against Denmark.
Despite the pitch setback, Austria secured a 1-0 victory with Marcel Sabitzer converting a decisive penalty, placing them second in Group H.
