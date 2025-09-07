Aryna Sabalenka: The Poised Tiger of Flushing Meadows

Aryna Sabalenka, known as 'The Tiger', showcased composure over aggression to win her fourth Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. Securing a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final, she became the first woman since Serena Williams to defend her title at Flushing Meadows.

Faced with recent setbacks at Melbourne and Paris, and a semi-final loss at Wimbledon, Sabalenka used these as motivation. Her triumph in New York wasn't just about the physical game but mastering her emotions, especially in the face of a supportive Arthur Ashe crowd. Sabalenka's ability to stay focused was pivotal.

The victory marks Sabalenka's milestone 100th Grand Slam match win, symbolizing resilience and hard work. Retaining the U.S. Open title demonstrated her growth and self-control, elements she believes were crucial to her success in the final moments of the match.