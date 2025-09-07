Trump Tensions and Triumphs: A Sports News Rundown
This summary highlights key sports news: Censorship requested for crowd reactions to Trump at the U.S. Open, Titans' Amani Hooker's contract extension, Denny Hamlin's qualifying success, Alyssa Thomas's assist record, Aryna Sabalenka's U.S. Open victory, Cal Ripken Jr.'s anniversary, among other notable events.
The United States Tennis Association is reportedly requesting that U.S. Open broadcasters censor any audience reactions to President Donald Trump during the men's singles final appearance. A memo asks networks not to show disruptions related to Trump's presence at the opening anthem ceremony.
A significant contract extension highlights Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker's career, totaling $48.6 million over three years, with $29 million guaranteed. Hooker's agent confirmed the news to ESPN as the Titans shared the deal with the public, omitting financial specifics.
Aryna Sabalenka defended her U.S. Open title with a decisive 6-3, 7-6(3) win, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to claim consecutive wins. Numerous sports narratives played out this week, including record-breaking performances by Denny Hamlin and Alyssa Thomas.
(With inputs from agencies.)