Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a 2-over 72 on the third day of the GAC Rosa Challenge, climbing one spot to tied-47. Talwar's round included one birdie on the second hole and three bogeys on the first, seventh, and 15th holes, leaving him at even par with one day to go.

Sweden's Hugo Townsend seized a commanding five-stroke lead after firing a dazzling 6-under 64. His performance, comprising five birdies, one eagle, and a single bogey, has given him a three-day total of 14-under par. Townsend, son of former Ryder Cup player Peter Townsend, is eyeing his maiden Hotel Planner Tour victory and aiming to break into the top-20 on the Race to Mallorca standings to secure his DP World Tour card.

In other highlights, Stefano Mazsoli, Calum Fyfe, and Anton Albers are tied for second place with nine-under par. Scotsman Calum Fyfe had the best score of the day, delivering a 7-under 63 with eight birdies and one bogey.

