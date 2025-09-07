Left Menu

Navdeep Singh's Resilience Amidst Changing Paralympic Landscape

Navdeep Singh, reigning Paralympic javelin gold medallist, faces a setback as his event is dropped from the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Undeterred, he's considering switching to shot put or badminton. As he prepares for the World Para Athletics Championships, he's embracing new challenges and focusing on future possibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:57 IST
Navdeep Singh, the reigning Paralympic gold medallist in the F41 javelin throw, remains undeterred as his event is excluded from the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Instead, Singh is exploring new avenues, such as shot put or badminton, to continue his athletic journey.

Singh, speaking ahead of the Para World Athletics Championships in New Delhi, emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. 'A true champion is someone who confronts challenges,' he stated, quoting a Hindi saying. Despite the challenges, his focus remains on the upcoming championships.

With fierce competition looming, Singh aims to shine as the event comes to India for the first time. His determination to adapt and excel highlights the growing push for increased gender equality within the Paralympic context, as he navigates a changing sports landscape.

