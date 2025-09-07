Navdeep Singh's Resilience Amidst Changing Paralympic Landscape

Navdeep Singh, the reigning Paralympic gold medallist in the F41 javelin throw, remains undeterred as his event is excluded from the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Instead, Singh is exploring new avenues, such as shot put or badminton, to continue his athletic journey.

Singh, speaking ahead of the Para World Athletics Championships in New Delhi, emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. 'A true champion is someone who confronts challenges,' he stated, quoting a Hindi saying. Despite the challenges, his focus remains on the upcoming championships.

With fierce competition looming, Singh aims to shine as the event comes to India for the first time. His determination to adapt and excel highlights the growing push for increased gender equality within the Paralympic context, as he navigates a changing sports landscape.