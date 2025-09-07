Max Verstappen's Monza Mastery: A Triumphant Return to Victory

In a spectacular display of racing prowess, Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Italian Grand Prix, overshadowing his title rivals and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Sunday's win at Monza was Verstappen's first since May, rounding off a superb weekend for the four-time world champion. Verstappen had set a new Formula 1 track record on Saturday to secure pole position.

Ferrari favorites, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, also captivated the home crowd. Leclerc captured fourth, while Hamilton showcased his skill, advancing from the back to finish sixth.

