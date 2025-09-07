Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Monza Mastery: A Triumphant Return to Victory

Max Verstappen secured a commanding win at the Italian Grand Prix, marking his first victory since May. The race intensified competition among title contenders and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also delivered commendable performances at their team's home race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monza | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:07 IST
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a spectacular display of racing prowess, Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Italian Grand Prix, overshadowing his title rivals and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Sunday's win at Monza was Verstappen's first since May, rounding off a superb weekend for the four-time world champion. Verstappen had set a new Formula 1 track record on Saturday to secure pole position.

Ferrari favorites, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, also captivated the home crowd. Leclerc captured fourth, while Hamilton showcased his skill, advancing from the back to finish sixth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

