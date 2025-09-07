Lakshya Chahar's Spectacular Victory at World Boxing Championships

In a thrilling display of skill, India's Lakshya Chahar achieved a decisive victory over Jordan's Hussein Iashaish in the men's 80kg category at the World Boxing Championships, propelling himself into the round of 16.

Chahar, who entered the fray with aggression against the experienced Rio Olympics quarterfinalist, faced a tough challenge as Iashaish narrowed the point gap in the second round. Demonstrating resilience and strategic prowess, Chahar dominated the third round to secure a 5-0 victory.

On the flip side, Pawan Bartwal exited the men's 55kg competition after a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan's Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek. As the event continues, three more Indian contenders are set to compete, promising intense bouts ahead.

