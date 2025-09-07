Left Menu

Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the fastest race in Formula One history at the Italian Grand Prix, leaving behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Verstappen secured his first win since May 2022, while Piastri obeyed team orders, finishing third. The race also saw strong performances from Ferrari and Mercedes.

Updated: 07-09-2025 20:41 IST
Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen stormed to victory in the fastest Formula One race ever recorded, held at the iconic 'Temple of Speed' in Italy. With an average speed of 250.706 kph, Verstappen left his competitors trailing, clinching his first victory since last May.

While the spotlight was initially on McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris during a dramatic start, the race unfolded with Verstappen demonstrating impeccable pace and control. Piastri, despite taking a leading position, adhered to team orders to let teammate Norris pass, ultimately finishing third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc provided a highlight for home fans, finishing fourth, while Lewis Hamilton made waves with his performance for Mercedes. Meanwhile, scattered drama and strategic moves kept fans at the edge of their seats throughout the high-octane event.

