Geraint Thomas's Emotional Farewell: A Cycling Legacy Concludes in Cardiff

Geraint Thomas, the lauded cyclist known for his Tour de France victories and Olympic titles, made an emotional exit from his professional career in his hometown of Cardiff.

The final stage of the Tour of Britain took Thomas past essential landmarks from his life, including the velodrome bearing his name and his childhood club, culminating in a moving finish applauded by fans and peers.

Reflecting on his journey from a humble beginning to a world champion, Thomas expressed gratitude to his supporters over the years and looks forward to embracing normal life with his family post-retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)