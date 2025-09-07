Left Menu

Geraint Thomas's Emotional Farewell: A Cycling Legacy Concludes in Cardiff

Geraint Thomas, former Tour de France winner and Olympic champion, ended his cycling career emotionally in Cardiff during the Tour of Britain. The 39-year-old announced earlier that 2025 would be his final year. His retirement marks an illustrious career, including a historic Tour de France victory in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:00 IST
Geraint Thomas, the lauded cyclist known for his Tour de France victories and Olympic titles, made an emotional exit from his professional career in his hometown of Cardiff.

The final stage of the Tour of Britain took Thomas past essential landmarks from his life, including the velodrome bearing his name and his childhood club, culminating in a moving finish applauded by fans and peers.

Reflecting on his journey from a humble beginning to a world champion, Thomas expressed gratitude to his supporters over the years and looks forward to embracing normal life with his family post-retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

