India's Dominant Victory: Men's Hockey Team Secures Asia Cup

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the Asia Cup by defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final, ensuring qualification for the World Cup. Standout performances included goals from Dilpreet Singh and others. India finished the tournament without a loss, marking their fourth Asia Cup title.

The Indian men's hockey team celebrated a triumphant victory, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the intense final of the Asia Cup, held on Sunday. This win guaranteed their qualification for the World Cup next year.

Dilpreet Singh led the charge with two goals, scored in the 28th and 45th minutes. Teammates Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas contributed by finding the net in the 1st and 50th minutes, making it an impressive team effort against the defending champions.

Ending the tournament undefeated, the team displayed exceptional form, winning all three pool matches and decisively overcoming Malaysia and China in the Super 4s. This marks India's fourth Asia Cup victory, having previously won in 2003, 2007, and 2017. The upcoming World Cup will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands in August 2026.

