Left Menu

England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

England's cricket team set a world record by defeating South Africa by 342 runs in the final ODI in Southampton. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell scored centuries, while Jofra Archer took 4-18. Despite South Africa winning the series, this match was a psychological boost for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:10 IST
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an astounding display of cricket prowess, England's team set a new world record by defeating South Africa by 342 runs during the third ODI in Southampton.

The hosts showcased excellent batting with Joe Root and Jacob Bethell both scoring centuries. Bethell, achieving his maiden century in professional cricket, contributed 110 runs from 82 balls. Root was equally impressive with a well-played 100 from 96 deliveries.

South Africa, who had already secured the series, struggled against England's robust bowling attack. Led by Jofra Archer's fiery spell, the visitors crumbled, managing only 72 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025