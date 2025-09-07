England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

In an astounding display of cricket prowess, England's team set a new world record by defeating South Africa by 342 runs during the third ODI in Southampton.

The hosts showcased excellent batting with Joe Root and Jacob Bethell both scoring centuries. Bethell, achieving his maiden century in professional cricket, contributed 110 runs from 82 balls. Root was equally impressive with a well-played 100 from 96 deliveries.

South Africa, who had already secured the series, struggled against England's robust bowling attack. Led by Jofra Archer's fiery spell, the visitors crumbled, managing only 72 runs.

