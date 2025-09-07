Left Menu

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

England recorded the largest victory margin in one-day international cricket by defeating South Africa by 342 runs. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell hit centuries, while Jofra Archer's bowling dismantled South Africa for just 72 runs. Despite the loss, South Africa won the series 2-1.

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa
In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, England achieved a record-breaking win against South Africa, marking the largest margin of victory in one-day international cricket history. Playing at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England soared to 414-5, thanks to centuries by Joe Root and young talent Jacob Bethell.

South Africa, chasing a mountainous target, crumbled for just 72 runs, largely due to Jofra Archer's stunning bowling performance. Archer captured four wickets, conceding just 18 runs over nine overs, stifling any chance of a South African comeback.

This landmark win overshadowed the previous record held by India, though South Africa still emerged victorious in the series with a 2-1 lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

