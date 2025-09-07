England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, England achieved a record-breaking win against South Africa, marking the largest margin of victory in one-day international cricket history. Playing at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England soared to 414-5, thanks to centuries by Joe Root and young talent Jacob Bethell.

South Africa, chasing a mountainous target, crumbled for just 72 runs, largely due to Jofra Archer's stunning bowling performance. Archer captured four wickets, conceding just 18 runs over nine overs, stifling any chance of a South African comeback.

This landmark win overshadowed the previous record held by India, though South Africa still emerged victorious in the series with a 2-1 lead.

