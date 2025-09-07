Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Triumphant Return at Monza: A Victory to Cherish

Max Verstappen achieved a stunning victory at the Italian Grand Prix, outperforming McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The race at Monza was marked by strategic decisions and a blazing pace from Verstappen, who capped the weekend with pole position and a thrilling win for Red Bull.

Updated: 07-09-2025 23:09 IST
Max Verstappen claimed a commanding victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, surging past McLaren's title contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Monza race saw Verstappen's return to form, marking his first win since May and his third of the season.

The race weekend was significant for Verstappen and Red Bull, as he also set the fastest lap in Formula 1 history at Monza to secure pole position. The dramatic race included a strategy-laden start and a decisive end, with Norris placing second and Piastri ordered by McLaren to let him pass.

While Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had strong showings, the race was ultimately a showcase of Verstappen's skills and Red Bull's strategy. The win has reignited excitement as the Formula 1 season continues.

