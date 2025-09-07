Left Menu

Geraint Thomas Bids Emotional Farewell in Cardiff

Geraint Thomas, former Tour de France winner and Olympic champion, ended his distinguished 20-year cycling career in Cardiff. Emotional moments marked his final ride, as he crossed the finish line near key locations from his life. Geraint plans to focus on family life following his retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:25 IST
Former Tour de France victor and double Olympic champion, Geraint Thomas, drew tears from fans during his heartfelt farewell on Sunday, concluding his illustrious two-decade cycling career in Cardiff.

The 39-year-old Welshman, who conquered major cycling stages from Olympic tracks to the 2018 Tour de France, announced earlier in 2025 that this year would be his last. Sunday's final stage, fittingly, began at the velodrome named in his honor, passing by significant landmarks from his youth, including his parent's home and childhood cycling club, Maindy Flyers.

Amid cheers and nostalgic reflections, Thomas crossed the finish line emotionally moved, reminiscing about his journey and the support he received throughout his career. Proclaiming the moment surreal, he prepares now to embrace family life post-retirement.

