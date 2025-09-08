Trump's US Open Visit Spurs Delays and Mixed Reactions

The U.S. Open men's championship in New York City experienced significant delays due to heightened security checks for President Trump's attendance, leaving many seats empty at the event's start. Thousands faced extended waiting times outside the venue while U.S. Secret Service personnel conducted thorough bag checks and escorted attendees through metal detectors.

Fans waiting in line expressed frustration, with some attributing delays directly to Trump. Though his appearance prompted a mix of cheers and boos inside the stadium, Trump's influence over sports remains controversial, especially given his stance on several sporting issues and his popularity among Republicans.

Despite fans' frustration with the security-induced waits, the stadium became nearly full as the match progressed. The USTA did not initially address the delays, and Trump's presence continued to draw varied reactions, reflecting the broader political divide surrounding his policies and public appearances.