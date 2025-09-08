Left Menu

Alcaraz Shines Again: U.S. Open Triumph Over Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz won the U.S. Open, beating Jannik Sinner and reclaiming the world's top ranking. This victory marks his sixth Grand Slam title, making him the second youngest to achieve this milestone. The match was a significant chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz showcased a brilliant performance by ending Jannik Sinner's reign at the U.S. Open, reclaiming his top spot in the world rankings. The triumph signifies a defining moment in the rivalry between these two tennis powerhouses.

Alcaraz's 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win underscores his dominance, making him the second youngest player since the professional era began to secure six Grand Slam titles. The 22-year-old Spaniard's victory also halted Sinner's 27-match winning streak at hardcourt majors, further solidifying Alcaraz's position as a rising star.

The clash, held under the watchful eyes of fans and U.S. President Donald Trump, was a spectacle of skill and tenacity. Despite Sinner's unwavering efforts, Alcaraz's superior play sealed the match, adding to his impressive season tally and celebrating vibrantly with his team.

