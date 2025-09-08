England's Crushing Victory: Records Shattered at The Rose Bowl
England trounced South Africa in the third ODI at The Rose Bowl, setting new records with a 342-run victory. Stellar performances by Jacob Bethell and Joe Root led England's batting. Jofra Archer's lethal bowling devastated South Africa, setting the stage for a remarkable win.
In a spectacular display of cricket, England dismantled South Africa at The Rose Bowl, securing a record-breaking 342-run victory in the third ODI. The match showcased notable performances from Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, who each contributed centuries to set up a daunting 414/5 total.
Jofra Archer delivered a memorable bowling performance, helping to collapse South Africa's innings to a paltry 72 runs. His pace and precision left the visiting team reeling, as England's bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout.
Despite the series defeat, England celebrated their monumental win, relishing in the historic margin of victory in ODIs against South Africa. The match highlighted England's dominance, exposing South Africa's vulnerabilities and setting new benchmarks in cricket history.
