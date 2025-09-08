India's Epic Hockey Triumph: From Defeat to Asia Cup Glory

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, celebrated a historic victory in the Asia Cup, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final on Sunday. This win broke an eight-year title drought and secured a berth in the next year's World Cup.

Harmanpreet Singh credited the team's ability to quickly learn from past mistakes for their remarkable turnaround after a disappointing European leg in the FIH Pro League. The team, which had suffered seven straight defeats, made an impressive comeback by conceding only nine goals in seven matches while scoring 39.

The performance was lauded by former captain Viren Rasquinha and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, who praised the team's disciplined defense and cohesive teamwork. The victory was described as a proud moment and an inspiration for future generations of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)