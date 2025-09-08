Manpreet Singh Dedicates Asia Cup Victory to Punjab Flood Victims

Veteran mid-fielder Manpreet Singh has dedicated the Indian men's hockey team's Asia Cup triumph to the victims of the catastrophic floods in Punjab. The 33-year-old athlete, who played a crucial role in the victory, hailed the extraordinary courage demonstrated by those affected.

Manpreet, hailing from a farming family in Mithapur, Jalandhar, emphasized the strength and resilience of Punjab's people, dedicating the triumph to both the victims and selfless volunteers aiding in rescue and rehabilitation efforts. ''Your spirit is our true inspiration,'' he remarked.

The floods have been devastating, leading to significant loss of life and crop damage, with ongoing relief operations from the NDRF and other security forces. The victory also secured India a place in next year's FIH World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)