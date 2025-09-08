Left Menu

Manpreet Singh Dedicates Asia Cup Victory to Punjab Flood Victims

Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh dedicates the Asia Cup victory to Punjab flood victims, highlighting their resilience. Singh, crucial in the team's win, honors the strength of victims and rescuers. The team's victory secures a spot in the 2024 FIH World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:51 IST
hockey
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran mid-fielder Manpreet Singh has dedicated the Indian men's hockey team's Asia Cup triumph to the victims of the catastrophic floods in Punjab. The 33-year-old athlete, who played a crucial role in the victory, hailed the extraordinary courage demonstrated by those affected.

Manpreet, hailing from a farming family in Mithapur, Jalandhar, emphasized the strength and resilience of Punjab's people, dedicating the triumph to both the victims and selfless volunteers aiding in rescue and rehabilitation efforts. ''Your spirit is our true inspiration,'' he remarked.

The floods have been devastating, leading to significant loss of life and crop damage, with ongoing relief operations from the NDRF and other security forces. The victory also secured India a place in next year's FIH World Cup.

