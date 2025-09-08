Back Injuries Plague Australian Fast Bowlers, Callum Vidler Latest Victim
Back injuries are becoming rampant among Australian fast bowlers, with young talent Callum Vidler being the latest to suffer. Vidler sustained a partial stress fracture, ruling him out of upcoming tours. Australia A's bowling roster is thinning with Vidler's and others' withdrawals due to similar injuries.
- Country:
- Australia
Back injuries are striking Australian fast bowlers with increasing regularity, prompting concerns of a potential epidemic. The latest to be side-lined is 19-year-old Callum Vidler, a promising talent from Queensland. Confirmed by ESPNcricinfo, Vidler's partial stress fracture rules him out of pivotal matches, including Australia's upcoming white-ball tour of India.
Vidler had been enhancing his game at the T20 Max event in Queensland, but dreams of further accolades were dashed when scans revealed a partial L3 vertebra fracture. Queensland's high performance general manager, Joe Dawes, shared that while Vidler is deeply disappointed, a thorough rehabilitation plan is underway though a return date remains uncertain.
Compounding the troubling trend, Australia A faces a depleted bowling line-up, missing out on Pat Cummins and Lance Morris. With Brody Couch now injured and replaced by Henry Thornton in the red-ball matches, Vidler's absence steals another weapon from the white-ball arsenal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rugby World Cup Quarter-Finals Set: England and Australia Advance
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A in Unofficial Tests
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A in Series Against Australia A After Asia Cup Omission
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A with Star-Studded Squad Despite Asia Cup Omission
Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals