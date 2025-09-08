Left Menu

Back Injuries Plague Australian Fast Bowlers, Callum Vidler Latest Victim

Back injuries are becoming rampant among Australian fast bowlers, with young talent Callum Vidler being the latest to suffer. Vidler sustained a partial stress fracture, ruling him out of upcoming tours. Australia A's bowling roster is thinning with Vidler's and others' withdrawals due to similar injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:38 IST
Back Injuries Plague Australian Fast Bowlers, Callum Vidler Latest Victim
Callum Vidler (Photo: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Back injuries are striking Australian fast bowlers with increasing regularity, prompting concerns of a potential epidemic. The latest to be side-lined is 19-year-old Callum Vidler, a promising talent from Queensland. Confirmed by ESPNcricinfo, Vidler's partial stress fracture rules him out of pivotal matches, including Australia's upcoming white-ball tour of India.

Vidler had been enhancing his game at the T20 Max event in Queensland, but dreams of further accolades were dashed when scans revealed a partial L3 vertebra fracture. Queensland's high performance general manager, Joe Dawes, shared that while Vidler is deeply disappointed, a thorough rehabilitation plan is underway though a return date remains uncertain.

Compounding the troubling trend, Australia A faces a depleted bowling line-up, missing out on Pat Cummins and Lance Morris. With Brody Couch now injured and replaced by Henry Thornton in the red-ball matches, Vidler's absence steals another weapon from the white-ball arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

 India
2
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

 Global
3
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

 Global
4
BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025