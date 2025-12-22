India's FTA with New Zealand is the 7th in last few years after Oman, UK, EFTA countries, UAE, Australia and Mauritius.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
India's FTA with New Zealand is the 7th in last few years after Oman, UK, EFTA countries, UAE, Australia and Mauritius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- FTA
- New Zealand
- Oman
- UK
- UAE
- Australia
- Mauritius
- trade agreement
- economic collaboration