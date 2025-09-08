Left Menu

Azerbaijan Parts Ways with Coach Fernando Santos After Iceland Drubbing

The Azerbaijan Football Federation has parted ways with national team coach Fernando Santos by mutual consent after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Iceland. Despite a celebrated history, Santos left without a win in 11 matches. Ayxan Abbasov takes the helm for the next match against Ukraine.

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has announced the termination of their contract with national team coach Fernando Santos by mutual agreement. This decision follows the team's crushing 5-0 defeat to Iceland in a World Cup qualifying match.

Despite a notable past leading Portugal to European Championship success and Nations League triumph, Santos has struggled with Azerbaijan, failing to secure a victory in 11 matches since taking the coaching position in June 2024, with the team losing nine games.

In their latest match, Azerbaijan conceded five goals within the first 30 minutes against Iceland during their initial Group D fixture for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Ayxan Abbasov, currently coaching the U21 team, will step in as interim coach for the upcoming qualifier against Ukraine.

