Kabaddi Fever Ignites GITAM University with Telugu Titans

GITAM University buzzed with excitement as the Pro Kabaddi League hosted an exclusive engagement with Telugu Titans. This event highlighted kabaddi's cultural significance and inspired students to delve into sports. Insights from PKL's Technical Director and collaborative activities made the event unforgettable, fostering a deep connection with the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:57 IST
Kabaddi Fever Ignites GITAM University with Telugu Titans
Kabaddi players in GITAM University. (Photo/PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The captivating world of kabaddi took center stage at GITAM University, where an exclusive engagement activity unfolded during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12. Students and fans interacted with the home team, Telugu Titans, alongside E. Prasad Rao, PKL's Technical Director, and GITAM's Assistant Dean, Arun Karthik, as reported in a PKL release.

The event commenced with a rich dialogue between Rao and Karthik, unraveling kabaddi's swift ascent, the vital role of university sports, and PKL's influence in motivating India's youth athletes. "Kabaddi transcends sport; it's ingrained in our culture," Rao expressed. He highlighted kabaddi's evolution from village roots to a global phenomenon, expressing optimism about India securing its first Olympic gold in the sport.

With vibrant interactions, GITAM's kabaddi club and fans engaged with players, learning about the professional athlete's life. Telugu Titans' captain, Vijay Malik, shared his inspirational journey from village to international recognition, asserting kabaddi's empowerment in supporting families. The event, filled with interactive games and quizzes, left indelible memories, underscoring PKL's mission to bring fans closer to the sport and nurture future kabaddi enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

