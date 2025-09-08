India's Hockey Dream: Asia Cup Victory Fuels World Cup Ambitions
India's men's hockey team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, celebrates Asia Cup triumph and FIH World Cup 2026 qualification. Overcoming past challenges, the team showcased resilience against top contenders, eyeing further success at next year's World Cup.
The Indian men's hockey team has achieved a historic milestone in Rajgir, Bihar, by clinching the Asia Cup for the fourth time, which also secured their spot in the FIH World Cup 2026. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh emphasized the desire to meet expectations as Asia's top-ranked side and look forward to claiming the World Cup title, a feat last accomplished in 1975.
The team's latest 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea is a testament to their competitive edge. After a challenging draw against Korea in the Super 4s, the team rallied to showcase their superior skills on Sunday, supported by fervent local fans. Singh praised the collective focus and improvements seen in the concluding matches, underscoring the strength of their all-round performance.
Coach Craig Fulton lauded the team's stamina during the intensive 10-day event, highlighting the significant tactical strides made. Valuable insights from the Korea match propelled India's compelling performance against Malaysia and China, setting them up for finals success. Looking ahead, the team will focus on upcoming tournaments like the Sultan Azlan Shah and the Pro League, as they gear up for the World Cup.
