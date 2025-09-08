Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Potential Entry into SA20 Sparks Excitement

SA20's commissioner Graeme Smith hints at the possible entry of Royal Challengers Bengaluru into South Africa's T20 league, adding global excitement. With potential expansion after season five, the IPL connection could strengthen cricket in Africa. Meanwhile, veteran pacer James Anderson remains a coveted auction pick.

As the anticipation builds for the auctions of SA20's fourth season, the possibility of a significant expansion looms with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) potentially joining the league. Graeme Smith, the SA20 commissioner and former Proteas captain, has expressed excitement about the possible association with the renowned RCB, matching the league's growth aspirations.

Smith highlighted the burgeoning popularity of SA20 among Indian cricket fans, akin to South Africa's own IPL, featuring franchises named after famous IPL teams. He acknowledged the fervent RCB fanbase's desire to see the franchise's presence in SA20, especially after their recent IPL triumph and with superstars like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis in the fold.

The commissioner revealed that discussions on expanding team lists could begin post-season five. The entry of a global cricket brand like RCB could significantly enhance cricket in Africa, supported by ICC's investment in the region. England's legendary pacer James Anderson, despite his international retirement, remains a sought-after name, expected to bring invaluable experience to the young talents of SA20.

