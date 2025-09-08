Central Zone Shakes Up Squad Ahead of Duleep Trophy Final

The Central Zone has announced significant changes to its lineup ahead of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. Key inclusions are Vidarbha's seamer Nachiket Bhute and Madhya Pradesh's left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as replacements.

Bhute fills the shoes of Yash Thakur, while Kartikeya replaces Harsh Dubey, both of whom have been called up to represent India A in upcoming matches against Australia A in Lucknow. Additional changes include Rajasthan's Ajay Singh Kukna and MP's Kuldeep Sen stepping in for Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar.

The reshuffled squad aims to capitalize on its first-innings lead strategy that secured their spot in the final, slated to be played in Bengaluru from September 11-15, following a stalemate in the semifinals against West Zone.