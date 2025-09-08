Left Menu

Central Zone Shakes Up Squad Ahead of Duleep Trophy Final

Central Zone has revamped its squad for the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone by naming four replacement players including Vidarbha's Nachiket Bhute and Madhya Pradesh's Kumar Kartikeya Singh. The changes come as several key players were called to play for India A. The final is set from September 11-15 in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:00 IST
Central Zone Shakes Up Squad Ahead of Duleep Trophy Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Zone has announced significant changes to its lineup ahead of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. Key inclusions are Vidarbha's seamer Nachiket Bhute and Madhya Pradesh's left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as replacements.

Bhute fills the shoes of Yash Thakur, while Kartikeya replaces Harsh Dubey, both of whom have been called up to represent India A in upcoming matches against Australia A in Lucknow. Additional changes include Rajasthan's Ajay Singh Kukna and MP's Kuldeep Sen stepping in for Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar.

The reshuffled squad aims to capitalize on its first-innings lead strategy that secured their spot in the final, slated to be played in Bengaluru from September 11-15, following a stalemate in the semifinals against West Zone.

TRENDING

1
Police Constable Suspended After Viral Video Shows 'Lathi Charge' on Farmers

Police Constable Suspended After Viral Video Shows 'Lathi Charge' on Farmers

 India
2
UK's Visa Strategy: Reclaiming Border Control

UK's Visa Strategy: Reclaiming Border Control

 Global
3
Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport

Customs Bust: Hydroponic Weed Seized at Mumbai Airport

 India
4
Courier Caper: Bold Heist Unraveled in Karol Bagh

Courier Caper: Bold Heist Unraveled in Karol Bagh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025