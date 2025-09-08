Deschamps Defends Playing Injured PSG Stars Despite Criticism

France's coach Didier Deschamps has come under fire for his controversial decision to field Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué in a recent World Cup qualifier, despite both being injured.

Their injuries now sideline them for weeks, potentially missing crucial Champions League matches for PSG, stirring tension between the club and national team.

Deschamps insists on the professionalism of his medical team and stands by the decision, emphasizing that national interests took precedence in the selection process, while PSG demands better coordination in the future.