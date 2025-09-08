Left Menu

Deschamps Defends Playing Injured PSG Stars Despite Criticism

France's coach Didier Deschamps justifies his choice to field injured PSG stars Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué in a World Cup qualifier, regardless of the backlash from PSG. Both players face weeks on the sidelines, leading to disputes between club and country over player management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:03 IST
Deschamps Defends Playing Injured PSG Stars Despite Criticism
  • Country:
  • France

France's coach Didier Deschamps has come under fire for his controversial decision to field Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué in a recent World Cup qualifier, despite both being injured.

Their injuries now sideline them for weeks, potentially missing crucial Champions League matches for PSG, stirring tension between the club and national team.

Deschamps insists on the professionalism of his medical team and stands by the decision, emphasizing that national interests took precedence in the selection process, while PSG demands better coordination in the future.

TRENDING

1
Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

Congress MP Carried on Shoulders During Flood Inspection Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

Himachal Government Holds Pay Grade Change Amidst Protests

 India
3
ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

ISRO Heads Groundbreaking Student Interaction with Astronaut

 India
4
Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

Supreme Court Centralizes Online Gaming Act Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025