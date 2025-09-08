Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

In a thrilling showdown at the CAFA Nations Cup, the Indian men's football team made history by defeating Oman 3-2 on penalties to clinch third place on Monday. This marked their first-ever victory against their West Asian opponents, signaling a significant achievement for Indian football.

The intense match, held at Hisor Central Stadium, concluded with a 1-1 draw in regular time, thanks to an equalizer from Udanta Singh. In the penalty shootout, Oman faltered early, missing their first two opportunities, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's crucial save on the final penalty sealed India's triumph.

Despite past struggles, with Oman winning six out of nine encounters since 2000, India's strategic performance and key contributions from players like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS led them to this landmark victory. The win underscores a new chapter for India in international football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)