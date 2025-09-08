Left Menu

Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup

The Indian men's football team achieved a historic victory over Oman, winning 3-2 on penalties to secure third place in the CAFA Nations Cup. This marked India's first win against the higher-ranked Omani team in an international match, with significant contributions from players like Udanta Singh and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisor | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:12 IST
Historic Victory: India Breaks Oman's Stronghold in CAFA Nations Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

In a thrilling showdown at the CAFA Nations Cup, the Indian men's football team made history by defeating Oman 3-2 on penalties to clinch third place on Monday. This marked their first-ever victory against their West Asian opponents, signaling a significant achievement for Indian football.

The intense match, held at Hisor Central Stadium, concluded with a 1-1 draw in regular time, thanks to an equalizer from Udanta Singh. In the penalty shootout, Oman faltered early, missing their first two opportunities, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's crucial save on the final penalty sealed India's triumph.

Despite past struggles, with Oman winning six out of nine encounters since 2000, India's strategic performance and key contributions from players like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS led them to this landmark victory. The win underscores a new chapter for India in international football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summ...

 India
2
Israel's Final Warning: The Escalation in Gaza City

Israel's Final Warning: The Escalation in Gaza City

 Global
3
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

 India
4
Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025