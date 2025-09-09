Tunisia Secures World Cup Spot with Last-Minute Victory

In a nail-biting finish, Mohamed Ben Romdhane secured Tunisia's place in the 2026 World Cup by scoring a decisive goal in the 94th minute against Equatorial Guinea. The win places Tunisia at the top of Group H with 22 points, guaranteeing their spot in the upcoming World Cup.

This qualification marks Tunisia's seventh appearance at the World Cup, and their third consecutive participation. The tournament will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. This significant achievement follows hot on the heels of Morocco, the first African team to qualify for the 2026 event.

The qualifying rounds saw other exciting matches, including a 2-2 draw between Malawi and Liberia, and Ghana's narrow 1-0 victory over Mali. Meanwhile, Morocco continued their success with a 2-0 win in Zambia. Algeria, Libya, and several other teams also continued their battle for a coveted World Cup spot.

