Nottingham Forest Parts Ways with Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions

Nottingham Forest has parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo amid tensions with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis. Despite a successful season, cracks in their relationship had become apparent. The decision marks the end of Espirito Santo's tenure after guiding the team through a promising campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 04:44 IST
Nottingham Forest has severed ties with their manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, according to reports from Sky Sports News on Monday. The Portuguese manager's relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis deteriorated, culminating in his exit from the club.

Having joined Forest in December 2023, Espirito Santo navigated the team through a relegation battle in his initial season. In the following 2024-25 campaign, he exceeded expectations by positioning the team in the top three for several weeks, achieving a seventh-place finish, their best in three decades, and securing Europa League qualification.

Despite being rewarded with a contract extension until 2028, Espirito Santo's relationship with the ownership faced challenges, ultimately leading to the decision to part ways despite the team's successful performance.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

