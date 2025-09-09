Nottingham Forest Parts Ways with Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions

Nottingham Forest has severed ties with their manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, according to reports from Sky Sports News on Monday. The Portuguese manager's relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis deteriorated, culminating in his exit from the club.

Having joined Forest in December 2023, Espirito Santo navigated the team through a relegation battle in his initial season. In the following 2024-25 campaign, he exceeded expectations by positioning the team in the top three for several weeks, achieving a seventh-place finish, their best in three decades, and securing Europa League qualification.

Despite being rewarded with a contract extension until 2028, Espirito Santo's relationship with the ownership faced challenges, ultimately leading to the decision to part ways despite the team's successful performance.