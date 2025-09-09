Fraser-Pryce: The 'Mommy Rocket' and the Art of the Comeback

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, known as the 'Mommy Rocket', prepares for her eighth and final world championship in Tokyo. Despite reaching 38, the decorated Jamaican sprinter defies age and expectations, showing resilience through setbacks and motherhood. She remains an inspiring figure in athletics.

Fraser-Pryce's story encompasses more than athletic prowess. Last year, her final act in Paris saw her denied entry to the stadium due to a mix-up. Despite the setback, the three-time Olympic gold medalist is determined to end her career on her own terms, as she competes in the 100 meters one last time.

Beyond the track, Fraser-Pryce's impact continues. Her Pocket Rocket Foundation has provided nearly 100 scholarships to students across Jamaica. She's part of a growing movement of runners-turned-mothers who challenge stereotypes, proving that motherhood doesn't end a career. Her resilience and determination set her apart.

(With inputs from agencies.)