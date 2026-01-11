Somnath Temple: A Millennium of Resilience and Renewal

Speaking at the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the symbolic resilience of the Somnath temple. Despite repeated efforts by fundamentalist invaders to destroy it over the centuries, the temple represents victory and renewal for India.

Modi pointed out that the narrative of the temple's past has been one of triumph over adversity. While invaders, such as Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026, attempted to demolish it, the temple has been restored multiple times, now standing as a testament to national pride and collective resolve.

Reflecting on post-independence efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi stressed the need for vigilance against forces that oppose unity. He warned against the presence of extremist mindsets that continue to challenge India's integrity, urging the nation to remain united and strong.

