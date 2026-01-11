Somnath Temple: A Millennium of Resilience and Renewal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the resilience of the Somnath temple, a symbol of national pride, during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Despite historical attempts at its destruction, the temple has been restored repeatedly, representing India's unity against forces that opposed its reconstruction post-independence.
- Country:
- India
Speaking at the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the symbolic resilience of the Somnath temple. Despite repeated efforts by fundamentalist invaders to destroy it over the centuries, the temple represents victory and renewal for India.
Modi pointed out that the narrative of the temple's past has been one of triumph over adversity. While invaders, such as Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026, attempted to demolish it, the temple has been restored multiple times, now standing as a testament to national pride and collective resolve.
Reflecting on post-independence efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi stressed the need for vigilance against forces that oppose unity. He warned against the presence of extremist mindsets that continue to challenge India's integrity, urging the nation to remain united and strong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Somnath
- Modi
- temple
- resilience
- history
- invasion
- restoration
- national pride
- unity
- independence
ALSO READ
Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History
India Scales Tech-Enabled Mangrove Restoration Under MISHTI to Strengthen Climate Resilience and Coastal Livelihoods
Phansi Ghar Row: Clash Over History in Delhi Assembly
Seeds of Hope: How Brazil's Innovative Restoration Projects Battle Deforestation
Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged 'Silent Invasion' in Mumbai