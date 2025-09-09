Left Menu

World Athletics Implements Controversial Gender Testing for Fair Play

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe announces more than 95% of female athletes completed mandatory gene testing ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo. The tests aim to verify biological sex using the SRY gene. While Canada faced challenges, French athletes completed tests abroad. Privacy concerns were addressed amid debates over gender classification in sports.

Sebastian Coe

World Athletics is moving forward with its mandatory gender testing policy, confirming that over 95% of female athletes have complied ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo. President Sebastian Coe announced this at a press briefing, where he praised the initiative as protecting the integrity of female categories in sports.

Despite the overall success, there were hurdles. Canadian athletes had to retake tests after their initial attempts failed to meet World Athletics' standards. French athletes completed their tests in Tokyo due to legal restrictions in France, raising concerns about athlete privacy.

The rule has also affected boxing, with French athletes missing the World Boxing Championships over testing deadlines. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has challenged the testing requirements in court. Coe reassured the process respects privacy, emphasizing the commitment to women's sports.

