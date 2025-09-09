Paving the Way for India's First Olympic Table Tennis Medallist

Indian table tennis icon A Sharath Kamal has embarked on a mission to produce the country's first Olympic medallist in the sport. Despite a storied career replete with Commonwealth and Asian Games medals, the Olympic podium eluded him. Now, he hopes to fulfill this dream through the next generation.

Sharath has planned a High Performance Centre (HPC) near Chennai with backing from the Tamil Nadu government. Collaborating with Borussia Dortmund, he looks to infuse European expertise into talent identification and development, focusing on athletes aged 11-15. The 43-year-old envisions these youngsters reaching peak performance by the 2036 Olympics.

As the HPC's sporting director, Sharath aims to harness global coaching expertise, navigating challenges like language barriers. While also involved with the ITTF and IOA, he continues to explore opportunities for coaching the Indian team, committed to crafting a pathway to international success.

