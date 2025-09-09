Unstoppable India: Women's Hockey Team Eyes Asia Cup Triumph
The Indian women's hockey team, unbeaten so far, looks to maintain its impressive form in the Asia Cup as they face South Korea in the Super 4 stage. Key players like Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan have been pivotal, while coach Harendra Singh praises the team's discipline and attacking prowess.
The Indian women's hockey team continues to show its dominance in the Asia Cup, aiming for a crucial victory against South Korea in the Super 4 stage. Having displayed stellar performances in the pool stage, India has emerged as a formidable force in the tournament.
India's campaign began with a sweeping 11-0 victory over Thailand, followed by a competitive 2-2 draw with Japan. A remarkable 12-0 win against Singapore secured India's spot at the top of Pool B. With forwards like Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan in great form, each scoring five goals in the pool stage, the team is poised to maintain its momentum.
Coach Harendra Singh expressed satisfaction with the team's initial performance, emphasizing the importance of building on their momentum and maintaining consistency against strong opponents like Korea, China, and Japan. He noted the players' motivation and focus on strategy, crucial for securing a spot in the Asia Cup final and qualifying for the upcoming World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
