Teeing Off: IGPL Invitational Makes Grand Debut in Chandigarh

The inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational kicks off at the Chandigarh Golf Club, featuring both professional and amateur golfers including renowned players like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Neha Tripathi. With 11 events planned, the league aims to boost Indian golf's appeal and support flood-relief efforts in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:58 IST
The Chandigarh Golf Club is set to host the first-ever Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational, teeing off this Wednesday. Boasting a lineup of seasoned professionals and promising amateurs, the event promises intriguing competition. Among the participants are Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar and pro Neha Tripathi.

This newly launched tournament series includes 11 events, each offering a prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore. It's a unique format featuring both male and female golfers plus promising amateurs, ensuring that all 54 participants receive prize money without a cut. Bhullar expressed his enthusiasm about hosting the event at his home club.

Beyond the competition, the league is committed to social causes, pledging support to flood-relief initiatives in Punjab. Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh serves as the league's brand ambassador, adding a celebrity touch to the event. The first round starts Wednesday morning, promising an exciting beginning to this innovative golf tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

