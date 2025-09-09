Left Menu

Grandmasters Battle Intensifies at FIDE Grand Swiss

World Champion D Gukesh faced defeat against Greece's Nikolas Theodorou in the sixth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss, marking his second consecutive loss. At the top of the table, Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo remains the leader, closely followed by India's Arjun Erigaisi. Vaishali shares joint lead with Kateryna Lagno in women's section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:25 IST
Grandmasters Battle Intensifies at FIDE Grand Swiss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

World Champion D Gukesh stumbled to his second consecutive defeat at the FIDE Grand Swiss, losing to Greece's Nikolas Theodorou in the sixth round. The miscalculation cost Gukesh a draw he desperately needed, leaving him to win four of the five remaining games to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo held his lead at the top of the men's section, closely followed by India's Arjun Erigaisi, only half a point behind. With a rest day looming, the competition remains fierce as the players eye the top spots and the lucrative $855,000 prize fund.

In the women's section, R Vaishali remained in joint lead with Kateryna Lagno after outplaying Ulviyya Fataliyeva. Both the men's and women's competition will resume on Thursday, with stakes high as the top two players from each section qualify for the 2026 Candidates tournament.

TRENDING

1
UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

 Austria
2
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

 India
3
Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

 Global
4
India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025