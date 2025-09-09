Grandmasters Battle Intensifies at FIDE Grand Swiss
World Champion D Gukesh faced defeat against Greece's Nikolas Theodorou in the sixth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss, marking his second consecutive loss. At the top of the table, Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo remains the leader, closely followed by India's Arjun Erigaisi. Vaishali shares joint lead with Kateryna Lagno in women's section.
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
World Champion D Gukesh stumbled to his second consecutive defeat at the FIDE Grand Swiss, losing to Greece's Nikolas Theodorou in the sixth round. The miscalculation cost Gukesh a draw he desperately needed, leaving him to win four of the five remaining games to stay in contention.
Meanwhile, Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo held his lead at the top of the men's section, closely followed by India's Arjun Erigaisi, only half a point behind. With a rest day looming, the competition remains fierce as the players eye the top spots and the lucrative $855,000 prize fund.
In the women's section, R Vaishali remained in joint lead with Kateryna Lagno after outplaying Ulviyya Fataliyeva. Both the men's and women's competition will resume on Thursday, with stakes high as the top two players from each section qualify for the 2026 Candidates tournament.
ALSO READ
Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships
Tejas Shirse's Visa Delay Sparks Pre-World Championships Drama
Indian Boxers Advance in Liverpool World Championships
USA Sprints for Glory: Lyles and Jefferson-Wooden Lead World Championship Quest
Historic Debut for Indian Para Athletes at 2025 World Championships