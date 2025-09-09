Egypt's World Cup Quest Stalled with Draw Against Burkina Faso

Egypt's aspirations for World Cup qualification faced a setback after a goalless draw with Burkina Faso in Group A on Tuesday. The sluggish match took place in Ouagadougou.

Coach Hossam Hassan's squad, maintaining an unbeaten streak, now totals 20 points, securing a five-point lead over Burkina Faso with only two matches to go in the group stage. However, the team encountered an early challenge when star forward Omar Marmoush of Manchester City was sidelined with an injury at the ninth minute.

The highlight of Egypt's efforts came in the 67th minute, when Mohamed Salah adeptly set up Osama Faisal. Unfortunately, Faisal's goal was ruled out for offside, leaving Egypt in search of a decisive victory.

