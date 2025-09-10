England's national football team made a bold statement in their World Cup qualification campaign by securing a decisive 5-0 victory against Serbia. Spearheaded by Harry Kane, who extended his England goal record, the team showcased their prowess on the international stage.

Assisted by coach Thomas Tuchel's strategic planning, England capitalized on Serbia's weak defense. Kane's opening goal set the tone for the match, followed by contributions from Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, and Marc Guehi, each marking their first senior international goals.

The victory solidified England's position at the top of Group K, with a comfortable lead. With Tuchel expressing satisfaction in the team's united effort, England's path to automatic World Cup qualification looks assured, despite earlier criticisms regarding their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)